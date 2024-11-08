Pope names Pinoy priest to Vatican post

POPE Francis has appointed another Filipino priest to a key post at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization, which is already headed by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

In a report by CBCP News, the Pontiff appointed Msgr. Erwin Jose Balagapo as the new undersecretary of the Dicastry's Section for the First Evangelization and the New Particular Churches.

"The new role is a promotion for Msgr. Erwin Jose Balagapo, who was already serving as head of office in the section for the first evangelization and new particular churches since July 2023," said CBCP News.

Balagapo hails from Sulat, Eastern Samar, and was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Palo in 1996.

He has held several roles, including professor of Canon Law, head of ongoing formation for the clergy, judicial vicar, and chancellor of the archdiocese.

In Rome, he earned a Doctorate in Canon Law from the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, and a Licentiate in Moral Theology from the former Pontifical Institute “John Paul II."

As a Canon lawyer, Balagapo has worked at the Vatican dicastery since 2015.

The Section for the First Evangelization and the New Particular Churches oversees what has been known as the Church's mission territories.

Tagle has been its pro-prefect since June 2022.

In a statement, Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Bishop Pablo Virgilio David congratulated Balagapo for his appointment.

The Kalookan prelate said he believes the appointment of the priest is a well-deserved recognition for him.

"From your early years as a priest in the Archdiocese of Palo, to your scholarly formation in Canon Law and Moral Theology, and to your dedicated work at the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, you have continually demonstrated your love for the Church," said David.

"This appointment is a fitting recognition of your exemplary service to the Church, both in the Archdiocese of Palo and in your significant role at the Dicastery for Evangelization," he added.

The CBCP chief said he is praying for the success of Balagapo in his new role in the Catholic Church.

"As you begin this new chapter in your service to the Church, I am confident that you will continue to contribute significantly to the advancement of the Church’s mission," said David. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)