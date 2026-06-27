Pope to give pallium to 3 Pinoy archbishops

POPE Leo XIV is set to give three Filipino archbishops their respective pallium, which is a woolen vestment that symbolizes their authority as metropolitan archbishops and their communion with the Pontiff.

According to a report by CBCP News, Pope Leo XIV is set to give the pallia of Archbishop Alberto Uy of Cebu, Archbishop Charlie Inzon of Cotabato, and Archbishop David William Antonio of Nueva Segovia during a Mass at the St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on June 29.

"Pope Leo will preside over a Mass during which he will bless and impose the pallia on newly appointed metropolitan archbishops from around the world," said CBCP News, the official news agency of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

To note, Uy was appointed archbishop of Cebu on July 16, 2025, and installed on September 30.

Inzon, meanwhile, was appointed archbishop of Cotabato on September 8, 2025, and installed on December 8.

Lastly, Antonio was appointed archbishop of Nueva Segovia on November 4, 2025 and installed on January 14, 2026.

CBCP News stated that the pallium, which is made from white wool, is worn over the shoulders by metropolitan archbishops during liturgical celebrations within their ecclesiastical provinces and signifies their pastoral responsibility, their unity with the pope, and their role as shepherds of the flock entrusted to them.

The vestment is marked with six black silk crosses and secured with three pins, which is a reference to the nails used in Christ’s crucifixion.

The wool used to make the pallia comes from lambs traditionally blessed each year on the feast of St. Agnes, and is kept overnight near the tomb of St. Peter before being blessed by the Pope. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)