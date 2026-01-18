Pope to Sto. Niño devotees: Serve the marginalized

POPE Leo XIV called on all devotees of the Santo Niño to go back to the basic call during their baptism, which is to live a life like Christ and be of service to others, especially those from the marginalized sector.

In his message for the 461st Fiesta Señor, the Pontiff said it is imperative for everyone to be like the young Jesus Christ and adopt a life of charity.

"The Holy Father prays that this feast will once again be an opportunity to grow in appreciation of the sacramental grace of baptism that incorporates us into Christ, and thus makes us children of God and members of His Church," said Pope Leo XIV.

"It is, therefore, his hope that you will be inspired by a greater desire to embrace the baptismal call to live a grace-filled life in Christ and in service to your brothers and sisters, especially those on the margins of society," he added.

The Pontiff, meanwhile, expressed his oneness with all devotees participating in the annual Feast of the Santo Niño.

"His Holiness Pope Leo XIV sends warm greetings to the Augustinian Community of the Minor Basilica of Santo Niño in Cebu, together with the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all gathered for the annual Fiesta Señor celebrations," said Pope Leo XIV.

The Feast of Santo Niño is an annual festival held every third Sunday of January in honor of the Holy Child and the Christianization of the Filipino people.

Also known as the Sinulog Festival, it is widely regarded as one of the largest cultural and religious celebrations in the Philippines. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)