Poultry farm boosts Romblon’s egg supply with Landbank support

Not long after having 25,000 laying hens at the beginning of their operations, Tierra del Sur Farms Inc. now has around 60,000 laying hens in their Romblon farm producing about 54,000 eggs daily. These eggs are distributed to the different island municipalities of the province, including Tablas Island.

Locals are now able to buy eggs at a much cheaper price, with each piece sold at a farm gate price of P7 compared to imports that cost around P10 per piece. Having locally produced eggs likewise ensures quality and availability in the province, as compared to imported eggs which could take days to reach the province.

With the success of their Romblon poultry farm, Tierra del Sur Farms Inc. likewise sought the assistance of Landbank in expanding their operations to Calatagan, Batangas. They availed themselves of a P430-million loan to finance the construction of poultry buildings and support facilities such as an organic fertilizer plant, sewage treatment plant, and warehouses.

The Batangas poultry farm houses around 250,000 laying hens in seven fully automated and mechanized poultry buildings. It produces about 200,000 eggs daily, shipped to various trade partners in Batangas, Rizal, and Manila.

“We would like to thank Landbank for its support as we achieve our goals of empowering local communities and ensuring food security. We look forward to their continued support as we plan to expand the reach of our operations even further to neighboring provinces,” said Raymond Abelido, Tierra del Sur Farms Inc. corporate treasurer and manager.

As of end-March 2024, Landbank’s outstanding loans to the poultry sector has reached P15.5 billion to finance the production of chicken and duck eggs, breeding of poultry, and sale of poultry meat and products, among other projects.

Building a sustainable circular economy

As part of Tierra del Sur Farms Inc.’s advocacy to operate with minimal ecological footprint, the farm prides itself on employing sustainable methods for waste management to reduce environmental impact and protect natural resources.

Through a sewage treatment plant also financed by Landbank, the farm recycles wastewater as drinking water for their chickens, thereby reducing costs and preventing water pollution.

Landbank’s assistance likewise enabled the farm to construct an organic fertilizer plant to produce their own fertilizer from chicken manure. These fertilizers are sold to local farmers to help improve soil quality and agricultural production.

Tierra del Sur Farms Inc. was also recently recognized for the good quality of their fertilizer and tapped by the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) through a joint venture to supply organic fertilizer to coconut farmers nationwide.

Their new collaboration aims to boost coconut production while promoting proper poultry waste management, as the Abelido brothers work towards making their business more sustainable and self-sustaining. (PR)