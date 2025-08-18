Powerlifter Reboton 6th; Mangrobang, Yee 11th in duathlon relay

MANILA – Team Philippines missed the podium in the powerlifting and duathlon mixed relay events to end its campaign at the World Games in Chengdu, China Sunday with two silver and two bronze medals.

Powerlifter Joyce Gail Reboton placed sixth in the women's super heavyweight division after garnering 94.52 points from squat (240kg), bench (147.5kg) and deadlift (207.5kg) at Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Canadian Rhaea Danielle Stinn won with 109.24 points, highlighted by a tournament-best 210kg in bench press.

Ukrainian Daria Rusanenko (108.98 points) and American Mary Jane Krebs (104.93 points) settled for the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the duathlon mixed team relay at Xinglong Lake Hubin Arena, Kim Mangrobang and Franklin Yee placed 11th with a time of 1 hour, 23 minutes and 54 seconds.

Maria Zubiri and Javier Morales of Spain bagged the gold medal in 1:19:21, three seconds faster than Aline Kootstra and Valentin Van Wersch of the Netherlands.

Team Philippines’ medals in the 11-day quadrennial tournament for non-Olympic sports were delivered by Kaila Napolis (women's -52kg in ju-jitsu) and Chezka Centeno (women's 10-ball in billiards), silver; and Carlos Baylon Jr. (men's sanda 56kg class in wushu) and Aislinn Yap (women's combat 80kg in sambo), bronze.

The closing ceremony was scheduled Sunday night at Chengdu International Horticultural Expo Park, where Mayor Frank Mentrup of German city Karlsruhe will receive the 2029 hosting duty.

Karlsruhe City, also the 1989 host, reportedly earmarked 120 million euros for 2029.

The Philippines, meanwhile, may make a bid for the 2033 hosting. (PNA)