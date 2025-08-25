PPCRV amenable to barangay, SK elections postponement

THE Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) on Monday, August 25, 2025, said it is not totally opposed to the recent postponement of the December 2025 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

In an radio interview, PPCRV Chairperson Evelyn Singson said it is amenable to the deferment of the BSKE in order to allow the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to focus on the October 2025 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

"I believe that the deferment was made in recognition of the paramount importance of the Barmm elections. The Commission on Elections is devoting its full attention to ensuring that the Barmm elections are credible, orderly, and successful, given the serious consequences to national stability should they falter," Singson said.

“While such a deferral is far from ideal, there are times when circumstances necessitate such adjustments in the interest of the greater good," she added.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. previously said approving the postponement of the BSKE will allow the Comelec to fully focus on the BPE.

The BPE is scheduled to be held on October 13.

However, the Church-based organization said it is in disagreement with the idea of postponing poll exercises, in general.

She said this is because poll exercises must have "regular and fixed intervals."

"The sanctity of our democratic process rests on the certainty of regular elections," said Singson.

"Our citizens must be assured that elected officials will serve only within their rightful mandate, and that their performance will be judged through the ballot, at regular and fixed intervals," she added.

The PPCRV issued the statement after Marcos signed into law Republic Act No. 12232, which sets the term of office of barangay and SK officials, while moving the BSKE to the first Monday of November 2026.

Poll lawyer Romulo Macalintal asked the Supreme Court to declare the law postponing the BSKE as being unconstitutional. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)