PPCRV opposes BSKE postponement to 2028

THE Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 opposed the signing of the law postponing the November 2 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) to November 2028.

In a radio interview, PPCRV spokesperson Ana de Villa-Singson said they are not in favor of another BSKE postponement, saying any rescheduling of the electoral exercise can be deemed a deprivation of the right to vote.

“In a democratic process, you strip away the people’s right to vote when you postpone the elections,” said Singson.

“You are taking away their right to vote and choose new leaders, or the option to replace incumbents or retain those who are performing well,” she added.

She said the regular election of barangay officials is necessary as they are the government officials closest to the people.

“That is the first step towards establishing a very direct relationship with the public, if you are a public servant,” said Singson.

For Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials, she said constant postponement prevents the election of youthful leaders.

“Because it (BSKE) kept getting postponed, they are already overaged. They’re already married, they have children… they aren’t youth anymore,” said Singson.

Earlier, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed into law a measure postponing the BSKE from November 2026 to November 2028.

Republic Act No. 12326 also affords incumbent barangay and SK officials, who were elected in October 2023, an additional two years in their terms. (Anton Banal)