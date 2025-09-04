PPP Center gears up for 229 projects worth P2.8T

MANILA – The Philippines has 229 projects worth PHP2.8 trillion in the pipeline to be undertaken by the government and the private sector, the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center.

As of Sept. 3 this year, two projects -- the Public-Private Partnership for School Infrastructure Project Phase 4 and the Metro Manila Waste to Energy-- were recently added to the pipeline.

Three projects, however, were delisted. These include the PRA Digitalization Project, 3000 TPD Manila Waste-to-Energy Facility Project, and the Sanitary Landfill and Waste-to-Energy Project in New Clark City.

Data from the PPP Center showed that of the 229, 165 projects worth PHP2.6 trillion will be implemented by the national government while the remaining 64 projects will be implemented by local government units.

By sector, railway accounted for the biggest chunk with total projects amounting to PHP1.76 trillion, followed by land transport (PHP231.9 billion), property development (PHP207.15 billion), and justice (PHP163.9 billion).

Majority of these projects will be located in the National Capital Region, Region III (Central Luzon), Region IV-A (Calabarzon), Region I (Ilocos Region), and Region II (Cagayan Valley). (PNA)