PPP Center: P2.6-T PPP projects in the pipeline

MANILA – The Philippines has 251 projects worth PHP2.61 trillion in the pipeline to be undertaken by the government and the private sector, data from the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center showed.

Data from the PPP Center showed that as of Wednesday, 162 projects worth PHP2.45 trillion will be implemented by the national government.

The remaining 89 projects worth PHP158.8 billion will be implemented by local government units.

By sector, railway accounted for the biggest chunk with total projects amounting to PHP1.76 trillion, followed by land transport (PHP231.19 billion), and property development (PHP205.29 billion).

Majority of these projects will be located in the National Capital Region, Region 4-A (Calabarzon), and Region 1 (Ilocos Region). (PNA)