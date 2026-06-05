Prank callers risk losing access to 911 hotline, PNP warns

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) urged the public to use the country's emergency hotline responsibly as the government expands the Unified 911 system to more regions, warning that repeated prank calls could prevent individuals from accessing help when they genuinely need it.

The PNP made the appeal on Friday following the activation of Unified 911 satellite command centers in Iloilo, Ilocos Norte, Isabela, and Leyte as part of efforts to strengthen emergency response capabilities nationwide.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., who attended the activation of the satellite command center in Iloilo on Thursday, said the system's safeguards are intended to protect emergency services from abuse while ensuring that resources remain available for legitimate emergencies.

“The blocking mechanism is designed to deter repeated abuse of the 911 system, but we will ensure that legitimate emergency concerns are properly addressed. We encourage the public to use the hotline responsibly so that emergency services remain accessible to those who truly need assistance,” he said in a statement.

According to Nartatez, individuals who make three prank calls may lose access to the hotline. He noted that the system can identify the specific number used by a prank caller, as well as the location.

Once blocked, a prank caller may no longer be able to access the 911 system, he said.

“The 911 hotline is a lifeline that can save lives. We appeal to the public to use it responsibly and avoid prank calls, as every false report can delay assistance to people facing real emergencies,” he said. (PNA)