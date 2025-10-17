PRC: 4,500 pass physician licensure exam

THE Philippines will have more than 4,500 new physicians after they passed the October 2025 Physicians Licensure Examination (PLE) of the Board of Medicine.

In a statement Thursday, October 16, 2025, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) reported that the October 2025 PLE posted a 77 percent passing rate.

“A total of 4,570 out of 5,900 passed the Physicians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medicine,” the PRC said.

Topping the PLE is Kharam Baricaua Molbog of the University of Santo Tomas, who garnered a 91.17 percent rating.

The PRC added that the result of the examination for one examinee was withheld pending final determination of his or her liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The results of two other examinees were withheld pending submission of required documents, the agency said.

The PRC said initial registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Cards (IDs) and Certificates of Registration will be done online via www.prc.gov.ph starting November 24.

Those who will register are also required to personally sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

They are advised to bring their duly accomplished oath form, notice of admission (for identification only), two passport-sized pictures (colored, with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one short brown envelope.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new physicians will be announced at a later date, the PRC said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)