PRC alerts public on missing pre-printed ID

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) alerted the public on Sunday, May 24, 2026, regarding an unused pre-printed identification card that has gone missing.

In a Notice To The Public, the PRC said it has lost one unused pre-printed ID Card for various professions with Serial Number 25-9545732.

"We hereby inform the public of the loss of one unused pre-printed ID Card for various professions despite diligent efforts to locate and recover the same," said the PRC.

It said the notice is being issued in a bid to prevent any fraudulent, unauthorized, or unlawful use of the said accountable form.

"Any transaction involving the abovementioned card shall not be honored and shall be considered unauthorized and illegal," said the PRC.

In turn, the agency asked the public to help find the said accountable form by reporting to its Procurement and Supply Division (PSD) via email at procurement1@prc.gov.ph or to any PRC office nationwide.

"The public is hereby advised to report any information regarding the said accountable form," said the PRC.

To note, the PRC ID is being issued to licensed professionals in the Philippines that serves as proof of their legal authority to practice a regulated profession. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)