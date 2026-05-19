PRC looks forward to PRC ID with longer validity

WITH the House of Representatives approving House Bill 8876 on second reading, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said Tuesday, May 19, 2026, that it is looking forward to it finally becoming a law.

In a television interview, PRC Assistant Commissioner Lord Louis Valera said they are excited over the looming possibility of the measure that extends the validity of PRC IDs being approved by lawmakers.

"The PRC is excited, of course, because this is our proposal, this is our initiative," Valera said.

The official said they believe that extending the validity of PRC IDs will be beneficial to professionals.

"The validity of the licenses will be longer, and, therefore, the frequency with which professionals need to visit our offices to renew their licenses will be less," said Valera.

Earlier, the House of Representatives approved on second reading the bill seeking to extend the validity of PRC IDs from three years to five years.

To note, the PRC ID is the official government-issued ID for licensed professionals in the Philippines that serves as proof of their eligibility and authority to practice their profession.

Notwithstanding the latest development, Valera said they are calling on professionals to take better care of their PRC IDs and avoid their speedy deterioration.

"We advice our professionals, our transacting public to take extra care of this document," said Valera.

He said professionals may also acquire another copy of their PRC IDs.

"It is easy to request for a duplicate PRC ID for a very minimal fee," said the official.

In addition, the PRC official said they have raised the matter of the PRC ID quality to their service providers.

"We have already raised this with them and they now have interventions," said Valera.

He said they are undertaking such efforts after constantly getting complaints of PRC IDs easily fading.

"There are reports that our IDs fade easily," said Valera. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)