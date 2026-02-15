PRC opens board exam applications for overseas workers

OVERSEAS Filipino workers (OFWs) seeking to become licensed professionals may apply for the Special Professional Licensure Examinations (SPLEs) scheduled for late May 2026.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) will open applications tomorrow, February 16, for examinations to be held in Bahrain; Al-Khobar, Jeddah, and Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Israel; Kuwait; Qatar; Abu-Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates; Hong Kong; Singapore; and Taiwan from May 28 to 30.

"Licensure examinations in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan will be held simultaneously with the time and schedule in the Middle East countries," the PRC said in an advisory.

The SPLEs include examinations for aeronautical engineers, agriculturists, architects, certified plant mechanics, certified public accountants, chemical engineers, chemical technicians, civil engineers, criminologists, customs brokers, electronics engineers, electronics technicians, environmental planners, geodetic engineers, interior designers, master plumbers, mechanical engineers, medical technologists, and midwives.

The PRC will also offer exams for nurses, nutritionists-dietitians, pharmacists, physical therapists, professional food technologists, professional teachers, psychologists, psychometricians, radiologic technologists, real estate appraisers, real estate brokers, registered electrical engineers, registered master electricians, respiratory therapists, sanitary engineers, social workers, veterinarians, X-ray technologists, professional electronics engineers, and professional mechanical engineers.

The application period ends on March 16, 2026. Applicants must submit scanned copies of required documents through Google Form: https://forms.gle/KQobcbG8XK7L7i5h8 and present physical copies to the PRC delegation team upon arrival at the testing centers. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)