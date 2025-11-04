PRC resets nursing board exams in Visayas due to 'Tino'

THE November 2025 Nurses Licensure Examination (NLE) in the Visayas was reset to November 6 and 7 instead of being held Tuesday and Wednesday.

The move came after the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) ordered its suspension in Cebu, Iloilo, and Tacloban due to the threat of Typhoon "Tino."

"The November 2025 NLE in Cebu has been rescheduled to November 6 and 7, 2025 due to typhoon 'Tino'," said the PRC in a social media post.

"The November 2025 NLE in Iloilo and Tacloban is rescheduled to November 6 and 7, 2025 due to typhoon 'Tino'," it added in a separate post.

The agency said all affected examinees are advised to coordinate their queries and concerns to the concerned PRC Regional Offices at ro6@prc.gov.ph, ro7@prc.gov.ph, and ro8@prc.gov.ph.

On Tuesday, November 4, Typhoon Tino roared through different parts of the country and brought heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration raised Signal Number 4 in Leyte, Cebu, and Iloilo. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)