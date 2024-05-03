PRC to licensure examinees: Only 1 non-programmable calculator per examinee allowed

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Friday, May 3, 2024, advised everyone set to undergo licensure examinations that they cannot bring more than one calculator during the tests.

In an advisory, the PRC said that they cannot bring programmable calculators when taking the licensure exams.

"Only one non-programmable calculator per examinee shall be allowed inside the examination room," said the PRC.

"All calculators shall be thoroughly inspected by the examination personnel every examination day," it added.

And because of the strict policy on calculators, the PRC said it is issuing a list of non-programmable calculators that will be allowed to be used during the licensure examinations.

Included in the list are scientific calculators of Casio, Canon, Sharp, Hewlett-Packard, Citizen, Aurora, Olympia, Texas, Karce, Porpo, and Taksun.

The PRC said any movements involving calculators are disallowed once the examinations are underway.

"Borrowing, lending, and substitution/replacement of calculators while the examination is in progress shall not be allowed," said the PRC. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)