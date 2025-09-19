Pre-Trillion Peso March Mass set at Edsa Shrine

MOMENTS before thousands of Filipinos are expected to converge at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, a Holy Mass is set to be held on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the nearby Edsa Shrine.

Based on Circular No. 2025 - 69, the Archdiocese of Manila is inviting the faithful to attend the Holy Mass set at noon in the historic Edsa Shrine.

"The Trillion Peso March on September 21 will be held at the People Power Monument at the corner of Edsa and White Plains, Quezon City, from 2 to 5 p.m.," said the Archdiocese of Manila said, quoting Edsa Shrine Rector Fr. Jerome Secillano.

The priest said the Mass is set in a separate location in order to avoid turning it into a purely political activity.

"We do not want the Mass to have the tone of protest, as it may alienate other people who only wish to pray in peace," said Secillano.

On September 21, thousands are expected to gather at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

Dubbed as the Trillion Peso March Against Corruption (TPM), the protest action aims to demand justice and accountability from the recent flood control fund anomalies.

A total of 211 church groups, political parties, universities, civil society organizations, and youth and student movements, as well as 56 individuals have expressed their support to the protest actions. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)