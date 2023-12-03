Pregnant woman dies following Hinatuan earthquake

A PREGNANT woman was killed following the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the town of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur on Saturday, December 2, 2023, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said.

In a press conference on Sunday, December 3, 2023, Teodoro said four people were also injured due to the earthquake.

He said 529 families or 2,647 persons were affected by the earthquake.

Teodoro said that after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) lifted the Tsunami warning, which it raised over the coastal areas of Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental, affected families have already returned to their houses.

He said government assistance, particularly from the concerned local government units and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, is already underway for the affected population.

Teodoro said the assessment of the effects of the earthquake is still ongoing. (SunStar Philippines)