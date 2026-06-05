Preps in the dairy sector in place vs. strong El Niño – NDA

MANILA – The National Dairy Authority (NDA) on Friday said intensified efforts are underway to ensure preparations within the dairy sector to cushion the possible impact of the looming strong El Niño.

In an interview, NDA Administrator Marcus Antonius Andaya said the agency has been in close coordination with local dairy farmers for mitigation measures.

“Pinaghahandaan na po natin iyan. Actually, alam naman po natin na parating iyan. So, lahat po ng ating dairy farmers, nabigyan, naturuan na sila kung paano maghanda sa padating na (We are preparing for it. Actually, we know that it’s about to come. So, all of our dairy farmers have been taught how to prepare for the upcoming) El Niño,” he said at the sidelines of the opening of the World Milk Day at the Farmer’s Plaza Activity Center in Araneta, Quezon City.

Part of the preparations include nationwide information drives, efforts to secure sufficient feed supply, and availability of assistance and loans, among others.

Andaya said dairy farmers are now boosting feed inventories ahead of the full impact of El Niño.

“Ang magiging malaking epekto sa kanila ay kung saan makakakuha ng pagkain sa panahon ng (A potentially significant effect on them is where to source feeds during the) El Niño,” he said.

“Nagtatabi na ang ating mga farmers at binabantayan din po ng mga kasama natin sa NDA sa mga probinsya (Our farmers are storing feeds, and our NDA personnel in the provinces re also monitoring the situation).”

In particular, dairy farmers are securing reserves such as corn silage as part of early preparations.

To manage the possible effects of extreme heat conditions, assistance and soft loans are also available to ensure the welfare of dairy animals, particularly the imported cows.

“Kahit ang mga dairy animals na iyan ay hindi sanay sa init, mayroon naman tayong mga pwedeng intervention (Even the dairy animals are not used to heat, we have feasible interventions),” Andaya said.

These include the provision of electric fans, showers, appropriate beddings, and other interventions to ensure cow comfort.

“Ina-assist po natin sila na magkaroon ng ganyan, either kung hindi nila kaya, binibigyan natin sila ng ganyang gamit sa pamamagitan ng loan (We are assisting them to acquire those, if they are not capable of buying, we are granting them those things through loans),” Andaya said.

In May, the NDA chief said 800 Holstein and Jersey dairy cattle breeds will arrive in August, with 800 more heads to be delivered within the year. (PNA)