President’s health not a joke, Palace says after Imee remarks

MANILA – Malacañang on Sunday called for restraint, sincerity and compassion following remarks by Senator Imee Marcos on the recent health condition of her brother, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., stressing that the Chief Executive’s illness should not be trivialized or politicized.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the President’s health should be treated with seriousness and genuine concern as he recovers from a medical condition that required brief hospital observation.

“Huwag natin gawing biro ang kalusugan ng Pangulo. Huwag maging komedyante o payaso sa pagbibigay ng payo (Let us not make the President’s health a joke. Do not act like comedians or clowns in giving advice),” Castro said in a statement.

“Totoong puso at pagkalinga ang kailangan ng isang tao na may pinagdaanang karamdaman. Huwag magpakaplastik sa mata ng nakararami (What a person who has gone through illness needs is genuine care and compassion. Do not be insincere in the public’s eyes),” she added.

Castro’s statement came after Senator Marcos claimed her brother fell ill because no one in Malacañang was taking care of him, alleging that people around the President were driven by their own agendas.

The Palace response followed the President’s assurance that the discomfort he experienced Wednesday night was not life-threatening.

Marcos disclosed that doctors diagnosed him with diverticulitis, a condition where small pouches in the colon become inflamed or infected, noting that it is common among people experiencing heavy stress or those advancing in age.

The Palace assured that the President continues to carry out his duties and has returned to Malacañang Thursday following an overnight medical observation, emphasizing that his condition remains stable. (PNA)