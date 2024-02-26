Price of oil products to go down minimally

PUMP prices will go down minimally on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Cleanfuel, PetroGazz, Unioil and Seaoil said there will be a P.70 per liter price decrease on gasoline, P.95 per liter on diesel and P1.10 per liter on kerosene.

Cleanfuel will implement the price adjustment at 12:01 a.m. while PetroGazz, Seaoil, Pilipinas Shell and Unioil will have it effective at 6 a.m.

Last week, fuel prices went up between P1.05 and P1.60 per liter. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)