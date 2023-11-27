Prices of diesel, kerosene to increase again

PRICES of diesel and kerosene will increase on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, while there will be no change in the price of gasoline.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Caltex, Seaoil and Cleanfuel said there will be an additional P.30 per liter in the cost of diesel while kerosene will increase by P.65 per liter.

Caltex will implement the price adjustment at 12:01 a.m.; Seaoil and Pilipinas Shell at 6 a.m.; and Cleanfuel at 4:01 p.m.

Prices of diesel went down by P4.75 over the past three weeks, while kerosene had a P4 per liter decrease and gasoline at P1.90 per liter. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)