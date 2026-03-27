Prices of several food products to increase starting April 1

SEVERAL food companies will implement a price increase on their products amid the rising fuel prices brought about by the conflict in the Middle East.

In a radio interview, Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association Inc. president Steven Cua said the price of several brands of pasta, instant noodles, canned goods, and candies will increase by around seven to 10 percent by April 1, 2026.

He said a drinking water company is also set to adjust their prices due to higher transportation cost.

“Tubig ‘yung isa, medyo malaki ang itataas. Pagkakaalam ko kasi ito ay galing pa ng Cebu, Visayas, that is why the cost of transportation again krudo, langis ang problema,” said Cua.

(One is water, which will be raised by a significant amount. As far as I know, this is coming from Cebu, Visayas, which is why the cost of transporting crude oil and fuel is again the problem.)

He said the increase is not seen as a one-time thing, noting that market conditions and consumer behavior, among other factors, are being considered for price adjustments.

On March 17, the Department of Trade and Industry said 21 manufacturers of basic necessities and prime commodities such as canned sardines, bread, bottled water, instant noodles, coffee, canned meat, toilet soap, and candles vowed that they will not adjust prices for the next 30 days.

According to the agency, some even said they will be able to keep their prices for up to 60 days. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)