Primary suspect in Camilon’s disappearance released from Senate detention

Before making the decision, Dela Rosa said he consulted Senator Robin Padilla, who made the motion to cite De Castro in contempt during the hearing on Camilon’s disappearance by the Senate Committees on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs and Justice and Human Rights on Tuesday, March 19.

He said Padilla agreed.

Padilla made the motion after De Castro repeatedly denied having a relationship with Camilon. This claim was refuted both by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) based on the pieces of evidence they have gathered and the testimony of a witness who is a close friend of the aspiring beauty queen.

In a private conversation, Dela Rosa said De Castro became emotional as he maintained that they were not in a relationship.

"Umiiyak nga na hindi daw talaga niya girlfriend at wala daw silang relasyon. So ano bang klaseng relasyon meron kayo kung ikaw ay inaakusa ng karamihan na girlfriend. Iyak lang siya at sabi niya hindi niya girlfriend," Dela Rosa said.

(He's crying while saying that they don't have a relationship. So what kind of relationship did you have if most people accuse you of being the girlfriend? He just cried and said she was not his girlfriend.)

But Dela Rosa said that he is still not convinced.

Camilon was last seen in a mall in Lemery, Batangas on October 12, 2023.

De Castro’s alleged driver, Jeffrey Magpantay, was pinpointed as one of the three male persons who transferred a bloody body of a woman whose physical features matched Camilon, from a vehicle to another in a remote area in Bauang, Batangas.

De Castro and Magpantay both denied involvement in the crime. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)