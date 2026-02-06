Primary suspect in cop’s killing, dumping in septic tank nabbed

POLICE have arrested three more suspects in the brutal killing of Police Staff Sergeant Renato Casauay Jr., whose remains were recovered after being dumped in a septic tank.
In a press conference at Camp Crame on Friday, February 6, 2026, Bulacan Provincial Police Office director Police Colonel Angel Garcillano said Julian Salamat was arrested at the Tagum City Public Terminal in Davao del Norte on February 4, 2026.
“From Bulacan, he went to Manila and sumakay siya ng eroplano going to Cebu and then from Cebu nag by land siya going to Dumaguete City. From Dumaguete City, by land also, pumunta siya ng Misamis, Lanao, and Tagum,” he said.
(From Bulacan, he went to Manila and boarded a plane to Cebu. From Cebu, he traveled by land to Dumaguete City. From Dumaguete City, he also traveled by land to Misamis, Lanao, and Tagum.)
The two other arrested suspects were Albert Maglinis, who was nabbed in Isabela on February 4, and Marvin Nolasco.
Of the 11 identified suspects in the killing of Casauay, seven are already under police custody.
Salamat gunned down Casauay inside a house in Malolos City, Bulacan on January 24.
The other suspects served as his accomplices in the disposal of the victim’s body.
The retrieval of Casauay’s decomposing body came six days after he was reported missing.
Garcillano said the firearm used by Salamat to kill Casauay has been recovered, along with the victim’s motorcycle.
He said all the arrested suspects in relation to Casauay’s killing tested positive for illegal drugs.
“In his affidavit, Salamat, the flow of events is the same because it is all about the actions and accomplishments of Staff Sergeant Casauay in their drug trade. Even the other suspects who gave their extrajudicial confessions admitted that they were affected by the accomplishments and intelligence activities of our victim. So we are looking at the possibility that this killing had no other motive but was job-related,” said Garcillano. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)