Primary suspect in cop’s killing, dumping in septic tank nabbed

POLICE have arrested three more suspects in the brutal killing of Police Staff Sergeant Renato Casauay Jr., whose remains were recovered after being dumped in a septic tank.

In a press conference at Camp Crame on Friday, February 6, 2026, Bulacan Provincial Police Office director Police Colonel Angel Garcillano said Julian Salamat was arrested at the Tagum City Public Terminal in Davao del Norte on February 4, 2026.

“From Bulacan, he went to Manila and sumakay siya ng eroplano going to Cebu and then from Cebu nag by land siya going to Dumaguete City. From Dumaguete City, by land also, pumunta siya ng Misamis, Lanao, and Tagum,” he said.

(From Bulacan, he went to Manila and boarded a plane to Cebu. From Cebu, he traveled by land to Dumaguete City. From Dumaguete City, he also traveled by land to Misamis, Lanao, and Tagum.)

The two other arrested suspects were Albert Maglinis, who was nabbed in Isabela on February 4, and Marvin Nolasco.