Primary suspect in killing, dismemberment of man nabbed

AUTHORITIES arrested the primary suspect in the killing and dismemberment of a man whose body parts were placed in a blue drum and dumped in Binondo, Manila.

In a statement, Pasay City Police Chief Police Colonel Joselito de Sesto said the 32-year-old Taiwanese suspect was arrested around 1:30 p.m. on February, 19, 2026, in a casino-hotel in Pasay City.

“Authorities disclosed that the successful apprehension of the principal suspect was made possible through the cooperation of the suspect’s live-in partner, the assistance of hotel management, and the disciplined, round-the-clock efforts of Pasay police personnel who pursued the suspect across multiple leads and locations,” he said.

“Following his arrest, he was brought to the Investigation and Detective Management Section for documentation before being taken to the Pasay City General Hospital for physical examination. The suspect is currently under police custody, and inquest proceedings are being prepared before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office,” he added.

Based on the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage recovered by the police, the arrested suspect was seen taking out the blue drum from his condo unit with the help of one of the security guards.

The suspect rented a van to dispose of the drum containing the victim’s chop-chop body.

Investigators also reportedly recovered a chainsaw and a chopping knife believed to have been used by the suspect to dismember the victim’s body before placing it in a drum and disposing of it in Manila.

De Sesto said the victim had also already been identified through a membership shopping card.

Police said the motive behind the gruesome killing is still under investigation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)