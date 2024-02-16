Private Sector Advisory Council backs Marcos’ initiatives for job generation

THE Private Sector Advisory Council-Jobs Sector (PSAC-Jobs) is fully supportive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s proactive efforts aimed at bolstering local talent retention, enhancing vocational training, and streamlining business processes in the Philippines.

PSAC-Jobs stood behind Marcos's strategic approach to retaining healthcare and digital industry workers within the country before they explore opportunities abroad.

The proposed scholarship program, with a commitment to domestic work for two to three years, perfectly aligns with PSAC's recommendation of nurturing local talent for economic advancement.

The council also recommended to Marcos the expansion of accelerated certificate programs, particularly through Tesda. These shorter courses effectively address the demand for skilled workers, empowering individuals for a wide array of employment opportunities.

Echoing concerns about the impracticality of individual training ships for maritime schools, PSAC-Jobs advocates for exploring alternative solutions such as shared vessels to ensure quality training while optimizing resources.

Acknowledging the necessity of simplifying business registration and permitting processes, PSAC-Jobs emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the government, private sector, and local government units (LGUs) to implement standardized systems that foster economic growth and attract investments.

The PSAC-Jobs also supports further study on proposed tax rates and incentives for the mining industry, emphasizing the importance of fair taxation policies that balance competitiveness with industry growth and national development.

It also underscored the significance of studying the implications of the Global Minimum Tax to maintain the Philippines' competitiveness while ensuring sustainable growth.

In reaffirming its commitment to collaboration with the government and stakeholders, PSAC-Jobs pledged to actively contribute to driving inclusive growth and prosperity across the Philippines. (PR)