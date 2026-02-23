Pro-Duterte protest to coincide with Edsa anniversary amid ICC hearing

SUPPORTERS of former President Rodrigo Duterte will hold a protest during the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution on February 25, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Monday, February 23, 2026.

The protest coincides with a confirmation of charges hearing against Duterte in the International Criminal Court (ICC).

NCRPO spokesperson Police Major Hazel Asilo said in a press conference that pro-Duterte groups will conduct a motorcade around the metro.

“Motorcade lamang so hindi naman natin kailangan pagtuunan gaano ng pansin since hindi sila mag-stay sa isang lugar,” Asilo said.

Asilo said around 20,000 people will join a prayer vigil and indignation rallies led by the Trillion Peso March Movement, Tindig Pilipinas, and Siklab at White Plains Avenue and Temple Drive in Quezon City.

She said the NCRPO mobilized over 8,000 police personnel for the anniversary. The Philippine National Police (PNP) will field over 13,400 personnel across the country to ensure a peaceful commemoration.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the extensive deployment is preventive and anchored on professionalism.

“Ang layunin natin dito ay ang panatilihing mapayapa, maayos, at ligtas ang paggunita sa isang mahalagang bahagi ng ating kasaysayan. We respect the people’s right to assemble. Kasabay nito, tungkulin naming tiyakin na walang masasaktan at walang manggugulo,” Nartatez said.

(Our goal here is to keep the commemoration of an important part of our history peaceful, orderly, and safe. We respect the people’s right to assemble. At the same time, it is our duty to ensure that no one gets hurt and that no one causes trouble.)

Nartatez said police presence will remain disciplined and non-partisan.

“Our police officers are under clear instructions: maximum tolerance, strict discipline, and full respect for human rights. Hindi ito pagpapakita ng puwersa—ito ay pagpapakita ng kahandaan,” he said.

(This is not a show of force—it is a show of preparedness.)

Nartatez reminded participants to observe safety protocols and cooperate with the National Government.

“Sa ating mga kababayan na dadalo, makiisa po tayo sa pagpapanatili ng kaayusan. Iwasan ang pagdadala ng anumang maaaring magdulot ng panganib. If you see something suspicious, report it immediately. Seguridad ng lahat ang nakasalalay dito,” Nartatez said.

(To our fellow citizens who will attend, let us all help in maintaining order. Avoid bringing anything that could pose a danger. If you see something suspicious, report it immediately. Everyone’s safety depends on this.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)