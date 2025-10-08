PRO-NIR 9th most wanted arrested in Negros Oriental

THE Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) arrested the region’s ninth most wanted person in Barangay Azagra, Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, on October 7, 2025.

Police identified the suspect as alias "Tatot," 40, and a resident of Barangay Jilocon, San Jose, Negros Oriental.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the suspect was arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant for four counts of qualified rape, with no bail recommended.

She said the operation was conducted by San Jose Municipal Police station along with the Police Intelligence Unit of Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo).

Malong noted that the suspect, who is the brother of the live-in partner of the victim’s mother, sexually assaulted the deaf-mute victim.

“This successful service of warrant stands as a clear testament to PRO-NIR’s unwavering dedication to its mandate of enforcing the law and ensuring that justice is served,” Malong said.

Through continuous intelligence-driven operations, close coordination among units, and proactive policing, she said the Regional Office remains steadfast in its pursuit of wanted persons who attempt to evade arrest and accountability.

Under the leadership of Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, she added that the Regional Office reaffirms its commitment to a safer and more secure Negros Island Region.

“The men and women of PRO-NIR will continue to intensify law enforcement operations and strengthen community partnerships to uphold peace, protect the people, and sustain public trust,” Malong said. (MAP)