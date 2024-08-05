Pro-PUV modernization conducts unity walk vs program suspension

PUBLIC utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers who complied with the consolidation policy conducted a unity walk on Monday, August 5, 2024, against a Senate resolution that calls for the temporary suspension of the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), formerly known as Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Despite the rain, around 5,000 members of the Angat Kooperatiba at Korporasyon ng Alyansang Pilipino para sa Modernisasyon (Akkap Mo) marched from Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City towards Mendiola, Manila, near the Malacañang, urging President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos to stood firm on his earlier decision to continue the implementation of the PTMP.

“Malinaw ang mensahe na gusto naming iparating sa Pangulo. Kinakailangan na huwag niyang pakinggan ang rekomendasyon ng Senado. Ibasura niya ito at pagbigyan niyang umusad ang modernization program,” Akkap Mo president Ed Comia said.

(The message we want to convey to the President is clear. He needs to ignore the Senate's recommendation. He should reject it and allow the modernization program to proceed.)

He said the government should find a solution to the concerns related to the program instead of suspending its implementation.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III also participated in the protest.

He maintained that the modernization program for public utility vehicles will continue.

Last week, 22 senators signed in favor of Senate Resolution No. 1096, urging Marcos to temporarily call off the implementation of the PTMP pending the resolution of valid and urgent concerns raised by affected drivers and operators.

Among the concerns they raised are the impending phase-out of iconic Philippine jeepneys in favor of minibuses, the ability of drivers to acquire these new vehicles, and the high number of unconsolidated PUVs.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, in a letter to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, assured that they are actively addressing concerns related to the program, noting that a temporary suspension may “halt the positive momentum of the program” and may lead to “unintended consequences.”

Initiated under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the PUVMP seeks to replace traditional Filipino jeepneys with modern and environment-friendly vehicles, putting the safety of the riding public into high consideration and priority.

It also requires PUVs to operate under a cooperative for the renewal of their provisional authorities.

Meanwhile, drivers of transport group Manibela, which is against the PTMP, provided free rides to passengers who were affected by the unity walk of pro-modernization drivers and operators. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)