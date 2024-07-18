Probe sought vs issuance of falsified PH documents

A RESOLUTION seeking to look into the alleged proliferation of falsified Philippine-government issued birth certificates and passports to foreign nationals was filed at the House of Representatives.

Lanao del Sur Representative Ziaur-Rahman Alonto Adiong filed House Resolution 1802, directing the House Committee on Local Government and the House Committee on Justice to launch a probe in aid of legislation following the discovery of the issuance of over 200 Philippine birth certificates and passport to foreign nationals, mostly Chinese.

The probe seeks to identify the detailed timeline of events leading to the uncovering of the faked birth certificates and passports, the possible involvement of Local Civil Registrars in the issuance of fictitious birth certificates, and what measures should be taken to prevent similar problem from occurring in the Philippine Statistics Authority, Local Civil Registrars and in other government agencies and corporations.

“We must take immediate and decisive action to address this issue and prevent further exploitation of our systems. This inquiry is important in maintaining the integrity of the nation’s identification systems and ensuring national security,” Adiong said in a statement.

Last week, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Davao del Sur said it has found almost 200 fake birth certificates issued from 2018 to 2019, mostly to Chinese nationals by the local civil registry of Sta. Cruz.

This alarms the Bureau of Immigration, which considered the increasing number of foreign nationals posing as Filipinos and presenting falsified Philippine government-issued documents, as a national security concern.

The agency earlier prevented several Chinese nationals from entering the country after they presented a Philippine-government issued passports and birth certificates.

When asked by immigration officers about their personal background, including information about their childhood, these “fake” Filipino nationals would say they could no longer remember.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said Chinese nationals are able to obtain a Filipino birth certificate to the tune of P300,000.

Issues about “fake Pinoys” surfaced following the discovery of multiple certificates of live birth of suspended Bamban Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo with conflicting information.

Guo, who is being linked to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo), maintained she is a Filipino national but her fingerprints, as examined by the NBI, matched with that of a Chinese national, Guo Hua Ping, who entered the Philippines on January 12, 2003 together with her Chinese parents under a Special Investors Resident Visa. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)