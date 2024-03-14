Promotion of army general halted by ‘abused’ estranged wife

“Nagtiis na po kami ng matagal ang masakit doon nilulunok na namin ‘yung walang sustento, kulang na sustento, nakukuha pang mambabae… ganon ba ang kapitagpitagang gentleman na naggraduate sa isang prestihoyosong academy? Yan ba ang pinagmamalaki ng AFP na hinahayaan nila na nakatira ang kabet sa loob ng kampo, sa loob ng sarili naming bahay? Yan ba na pinapakita nila na masaya at marangya ang buhay nila ng kabit niya habang kami ng mga anak ko halos manikluhod at magmakaawa para lang bigyan nya ng sustento,” she added.

(We have endured for a long time the pain that we have been swallowing, not being given financial support, and he still manages to find other women… Is that how a respectable gentleman who graduated from a prestigious academy acts? Is that what the AFP is proud of, someone who has a mistress who lives inside the camp, inside our own house? They’re showing that his life with his mistress is happy and luxurious while my children and I almost kneel down and beg just to ask for financial support.)

Reyes-Sevilla said she filed for a protection order after his husband physically abused her while she was pregnant.

She said no amount of sorry or money can make them back down from breaking their silence, which they held on for many years.

She said they tried seeking the assistance of the AFP, as well as the Philippine Army but they were told that they cannot help them.

The CA asked the Sevilla couple to face the panel in an executive session.

The army general, however, refused to give comments to the media, saying there is a gag order from the court in relation to their annulment case.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said the two parties should come to an agreement, particularly for the provision of financial support to the children, including their education and daily needs.

“I think the plan is to defer first the appointment until such time the [committee] can see the document that will be sent to the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Of course, a clearly signed and notarized affidavit, indicating [Sevilla’s] commitment to provide support for his children,” he said.