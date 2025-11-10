Promptly file claims for typhoon-hit properties – GSIS

MANILA – The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) on Monday called on government agencies and individual members to file their property and vehicle insurance claims immediately to speed up recovery from the destruction caused by Typhoons Tino and Uwan.

GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso said the state pension fund is prioritizing the processing of claims to provide quick financial relief to those affected by the back-to-back calamities.

“In the face of these successive calamities, our commitment is to help our members and our nation rebuild as quickly as possible,” Veloso said in a news release.

“Insuring your properties provides a critical safety net, and the GSIS is here to ensure that our clients receive the benefits they are entitled to without delay."

Veloso said affected clients should immediately notify the GSIS of their claims, even before completing formal documentation, so the agency can start assessment and support procedures.

For assistance, members may contact the GSIS 24/7 Hotline at 1-800-8-847-4747 for Globe and TM subscribers, or 1-800-10-847-4747 for Smart, Sun, and TnT users.

Claims may also be filed through the GSIS Property and General Insurance Claims Department for non-motor car insurance via (02) 7-976-4900 local 4460 or 4472, or email NonMotorClaims@gsis.gov.ph.

Motor car insurance claims can be sent to (02) 7-976-4900 local 4654, 3305, 3441, 3446, or 3342, or email MotorClaims@gsis.gov.ph. (PNA)