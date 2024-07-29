Proposed 2025 national budget submitted to Congress

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) submitted to Congress on Monday, July 29, 2024, the proposed P6.352 trillion national budget for Fiscal Year 2025.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman turned over the 2025 National Expenditure Program (NEP) to House Speaker Martin Romualdez in a ceremony at the House of Representatives.

The proposed budget for 2025 is 10.1 percent more than the P5.768 trillion budget in 2024 and is equivalent to 22 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

Pangandaman said it is aimed to achieve economic and social transformation and guided by the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028.

She assured that it was crafted with the “highest levels of care, diligence, and meticulous attention to detail” especially to promote holistic development and inclusivity across several key sectors.

Under the 2025 NEP, the education will get the biggest chunk of the proposed budget with P977.6 billion.

Public works will receive a substantial allocation of P900 billion for the development and maintenance of infrastructure that facilitate economic growth and improves connectivity, while health is allocated with P297.6 billion in support to the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act and ensure accessible and affordable healthcare services, strengthening the country's resilience against future health crises and improving overall well-being.

The Interior and Local Government will get P278.4 billion, while the defense sector was allotted with P256.1 billion, the social welfare with P230.1 billion and agriculture P211.3 billion.

The National Government increased its proposed budget for transportation at P180.9 billion for the development and modernization of the country's infrastructure.

Around P63.6 billion were allocated to the judiciary and P40.6 billion to the Department of Justice.

Pangandaman said the confidential and intelligence funds under the 2025 NEP amounts to P10.2 billion, lower than last year’s allocation of P12 billion.

In a statement, Romualdez said that creating jobs for Filipinos, ensuring quality education, expanded health care and social protection are among the priorities under the 2025 NEP.

“Ang badyet na P6.352 trilyon ay sumasalamin sa ating pangarap na mapabuti ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” he said.

(The P6.352 trillion budget reflects our dream to improve the lives of every Filipino.)

“Para sa amin dito sa House of Representatives, malakas din ang panawagan na madagdagan ang pondo para sa 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) ng DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) at iba pang programang laan sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Dapat na bigyan din ng sapat na tulong-pinansyal ang mga Pilipinong minimum wage earners sa ilalim ng Akap (Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita) program, lalo na sa panahon ng krisis na dala ng mga digmaan sa ibang bansa,” he added.

(For us here in the House of Representatives, there is also a strong call to increase funding for the 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) of the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) and other programs for our poor countrymen. Adequate financial assistance should also be given to Filipino minimum wage earners under the Akap (Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita) program, especially during times of crisis caused by wars in other countries.)

The House Speaker also assured to carefully scrutinize the budget proposal to ensure that taxpayers’ money is used wisely and that every centavo would go to the project, program or activity for which it is appropriated. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)