Proposed fuel price freeze under study – Palace

MANILA – The government is studying the proposed price freeze on petroleum products amid concerns over the impact of the Middle East conflict on the country, Malacañang said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the proposal will be balanced to ensure that no sector will be adversely affected.

“Hindi po natin sinabing hindi magpa-price freeze. Ang sabi po natin, aaralin po ito (We are not saying that a price freeze will not be implemented. What we are saying is that it will be studied),” Castro said.

Castro made the statement when asked about concerns over President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s decision to declare a state of national energy emergency instead of a state of emergency due to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.

Castro stressed that the government is taking into consideration both consumers’ welfare and the viability of the oil industry.

“Ito po ay babalansehin at kung ano ang nararapat para po hindi lang isang sektor ang maaapektuhan (This will be balanced based on what is appropriate so that not only one sector will be affected),” she said.

“Balanse para sa oil industries, balanse para sa taong bayan. So, hindi po natin sinasabing hindi magpa-price freeze. Pero ito po ay inaaral (There should be balance for the oil industry and balance for the public. So, we are not saying that a price freeze will not be implemented, but it is being studied),” Castro added.

Castro said the declaration of an energy emergency is crucial in addressing the disruptions in global oil supply that affect both the availability and pricing of fuel products in the country.

She said the government remains proactive in addressing the situation while ensuring that its actions and interventions are within the bounds of the law.

“At maaari pong magsagawa ang ating pamahalaan ng kanilang katungkulan nang hindi lalabag sa batas. Ma-unlock natin ang mga funds na dapat natin magamit nang naaayon din sa batas (The government can perform its duties without violating the law. We can unlock funds that we need to use in accordance with the law),” Castro said. (PNA)