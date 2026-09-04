Proposed P3.75-B for cancer aid in 2027 up by 150%

MANILA – The proposed PHP3.75-billion lifeline for cancer patients under the 2027 National Expenditure Program (NEP) is PHP2.25-billion or 150 percent higher than this year’s allocation, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Friday.

In a news release, the DBM said cancer patients could receive up to PHP150,000 each in government assistance next year, if the proposed funding for the Cancer Assistance Fund (CAF) is approved.

“The proposed funding represents a PHP2.25-billion or 150-percent increase from the PHP1.50 billion provided under the FY (Fiscal Year) 2026 General Appropriations Act -- effectively expanding the CAF to two-and-a-half times its current funding level as the government moves to ease the potentially devastating cost of cancer treatment on Filipino families,” the DBM said.

“Compared with the PHP1.25 billion originally proposed for the program under the FY 2026 NEP, the proposed PHP3.75-billion allocation for 2027 is higher by PHP2.50 billion, or 200 percent,” it added.

The DBM said the proposed increase in CAF funding would benefit around 25,000 cancer patients enrolled in 36 designated cancer care access sites in Department of Health (DOH)-retained and local government unit (LGU)-operated hospitals nationwide.

Of the 36 cancer care access sites, 23 are located in Luzon, five in the Visayas and eight in Mindanao.

The sites will provide assistance to patients needing screening, diagnosis, medicines, treatment and continuing cancer care.

The DBM said the proposed 2027 allocation represents the program’s biggest funding yet, as the Marcos administration seeks to provide better assistance to Filipinos battling cancer.

The increased support for cancer patients was also highlighted in President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s 2027 Budget Message, underscoring the administration’s push to make critical cancer services accessible to more Filipinos regardless of where they live.

“This funding will expand access to timely diagnosis and life-saving treatment for patients battling the country’s deadliest cancers, including breast, lung, colorectal and liver cancer,” Marcos said.

DBM Acting Secretary Kim Robert de Leon said the proposed increase recognizes that cancer is not only a serious health challenge but also one of the heaviest financial burdens a Filipino family can face, particularly when treatment requires prolonged medication, diagnostic procedures, hospitalization, and continuing care.

“This historic increase will enable more Filipinos battling cancer to receive timely screening, early diagnosis, life-saving treatment, essential medicines, and the financial assistance they need without forcing their families into deeper financial hardship,” he said. (PNA)