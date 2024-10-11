Proposed ROTC Act: Key facts

THE Philippine National Government has called for the urgent passage of the proposed Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Act, which would require mandatory basic military and civic training for all college and university students across the country.

Budget implications

The implementation of the mandatory ROTC program is projected to cost approximately P61.2 billion.

This budget has drawn criticism from youth groups, particularly Kabataan Partylist, who argue that this funding could instead address pressing educational needs, such as the P14.4 billion budget cut facing state universities and colleges. They assert that this amount could fund the construction of around 24,480 classrooms.

Historical context

The ROTC program was previously abolished in 2002 after the murder of Mark Welson Chua, a cadet who exposed alleged corruption within the system.

Chua’s death raised serious concerns about abuse within the program, contributing to the decision to eliminate mandatory ROTC.

Recent incidents

The recent conviction of 10 fraternity members for the hazing death of Atio Castillo III has further fueled concerns about violence associated with military training programs, leading youth groups to question the return of mandatory ROTC.

Legislative progress

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino announced that discussions on the ROTC bill would resume in November 2024.

The government aims to revive the ROTC to promote nationalism, discipline, leadership training, and to prepare reserve forces for disaster response due to the Philippines' vulnerability to natural disasters.

Public sentiment

A survey conducted by the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) in April 2023 revealed that 53 percent of respondents opposed the revival of mandatory ROTC among a sample of 20,461 senior high school and first-year college students. (SunStar Philippines)