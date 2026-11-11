Prosecution thanks defense witness for confirming P2.14-M payment to VP Sara

MANILA – Vice President Sara Duterte allegedly received a total of PHP2,142,369.14 in payments from GenCorp Industries Inc. between 2022 and 2025, her own defense witness testified Wednesday, prompting House prosecutors to thank the defense for bolstering their case.

House prosecutor Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua and House prosecution spokesperson Zia Alonto Adiong of Lanao del Sur made the assessment at a press conference Wednesday noon, following the morning testimony of lawyer Suzette Balucanag-Punay.

"Akala ko nga testigo namin yun (I actually thought that person was our witness)," Chua said. "So obviously, mukhang pati siya, nalito na rin siya sa mga kanyang statement (it seemed that she was also confused by her statement)."

Punay, in-house counsel for GenCorp and Metro City Chow Foods Corporation, maintained Duterte had no shares in GenCorp. Later, she described a separate investment in the Jollibee Times Square branch and payments classified as a “return of capital.”

The witness distinguished an investment in a particular outlet from ownership of the corporation operating the branch. Prosecutors said her acknowledgment of payments nevertheless established a financial connection requiring an explanation from Duterte's defense.

"So, the word that I would probably use is maraming salamat at mas pinatatag niyo po ang aming kaso (thank you for bolstering our case)," Alonto Adiong said.

Punay placed the disbursements at PHP337,500 in 2022, PHP555,750 in 2023, PHP612,419.14 in 2024, and PHP636,700 in 2025. The four figures total PHP2,142,369.14, as identified in the transaction summary she provided during direct examination.

Punay's account came during an effort by defense counsel to dispute Table 39 of forensic accounting expert Alexander Cabrera's report. She used the company's disbursement summary to challenge amounts attributed to Duterte from GenCorp and classified the recorded payments as capital returned to the vice president.

Presiding Officer Chiz Escudero questioned the recurring entries, including monthly payments in 2023 and 2025 and a gap covering January through April 2024.

Punay acknowledged months without entries in the retrieved data.

The summary came from GenCorp's accountant and contained annual and monthly details.

Punay testified that the disbursements were made through checks from the Times Square branch account. Her account was part of the defense's response to the remaining impeachment charge alleging unexplained wealth. (PNA)