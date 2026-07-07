Prosecutor's remarks spark debate in Duterte impeachment trial

Hontiveros then turned to the House prosecution panel, noting that none of the evidence presented so far established that Duterte had actually hired or contracted an assassin.

“None of these statements are proof that the Vice President actually contracted an assassin or hired one. Why are these acts impeachable?” she asked.

House prosecutor Armando Virgil Ligutan responded that the prosecution was building its case by showing Duterte's intent rather than proving the alleged contract killing at that stage of the proceedings.

"The prosecution is in the process of establishing that the Vice President should be impeached for contracting an assassin to kill the President," Ligutan said.

He acknowledged that Duterte's statements alone may not constitute "100 percent proof" that she hired an assassin, but argued that under Rule 130, Section 35 of the Rules of Court, a person's statements may be admitted to establish intent, knowledge, identity, plan, or system.

Ligutan said the November 23, 2024 remarks should not be viewed in isolation.

“The charges against the Vice President, ‘yung pagbebetray ng public trust that is also a culpable violation to the constitution, ‘yung usaping was that a criminal act? Yes. Kaya nga ‘yung NBI, through this witness, will prove na nag-file na ng kaso ang NBI laban sa Vice President exactly sa mga naging pagbabanta niya. But you know, I'm a lawyer and I am willing to take off my robe as a lawyer and answer the question directly,” he said.

“Kailan ba nangyari sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas na ‘yung ikalawang pangulo ng bansa nagbanta, sinabi sa publiko na nakipagkontrata na siya sa isang mamamatay tao upang patayin ang Pangulo ng Pilipinas, asawa niya at dating speaker? Ang pagbabanta sa buhay ng President, hindi po yan normal. Yan po ay unang pagkakataon na nangyari yan. Even without going into the question is that a criminal act, that act 110 percent sure betrayed the public trust that the VP catch in the previous election,” he added.

The defense objected to the statement, but impeachment court presiding officer Francis "Chiz" Escudero allowed Ligutan to finish, reserving his ruling on the objection.

Escudero later reminded both parties that Hontiveros' question ultimately went to the central issue that the impeachment court itself must decide.

"I would like to remind my colleagues that the question posed by Senator Risa pertains to the final question of this entire proceeding already -- whether that is an impeachable act or not," Escudero said.

He stressed that the prosecutor's remarks were conclusions of fact and law rather than evidence.

"Statements made by counsel are conclusions of fact and law already, which should be taken upon advisement by the impeachment court because these were not evidence but rather conclusions in fact and law by counsel for the prosecution," he added.

Senator-judge Pia Cayetano agreed, saying the prosecution's response resembled a closing argument instead of testimony.

"I don't think that this is fair. When we allow this to happen, we shortcut the process," Cayetano said, as she moved to have Ligutan's remarks stricken from the record.

The motion, however, was tabled.

Hontiveros later clarified that she did not intend to invite a closing argument from the prosecution.

"For clarity, my question had to do with how the evidence is material to the allegations in the articles of impeachment because the evidence does not yet prove that the Vice President actually sought an assassin," she said.

"I wanted to appreciate the evidence before me in light of the articles of impeachment. If you wish to strike out the response, then so be it, but my intention was not to provoke a closing statement," she added.

Calilung was the first witness presented by the prosecution panel from the House of Representatives related to the grave threats allegations.

Before Calilung testified, defense counsel Carlo Navasa moved to exclude him as a witness, arguing that his name did not appear in the Articles of Impeachment transmitted by the House of Representatives to the Senate.

Navasa maintained that Calilung was likewise not identified as a witness in the Saballa and Cabrera impeachment complaint from which the article originated.

Ligutan opposed the motion, arguing that the objection was improper because the impeachment trial is already a separate proceeding from the original verified complaint.

"The Saballa and Cabrera complaint has already lived its natural life," Ligutan told the impeachment court.

He also pointed out that Calilung had already been identified as a witness in the prosecution's pre-trial brief and pre-trial order.

Escudero sided with the prosecution.

"The court, in general, will not shackle the prosecution by limiting it to the evidence mentioned in the information and/or the articles, especially if it's been mentioned in the pre-trial brief, not only order but brief, of the counsel for prosecutors," Escudero ruled.

He explained that the Articles of Impeachment require only a summary of the evidence supporting each charge and do not prevent prosecutors from presenting additional evidence during trial.

Calilung is a senior NBI agent with specialized training in digital forensic examination, making him competent to identify, preserve, collect, analyze, authenticate and present digital evidence in court.

He was among the investigators assigned by the NBI Cybercrime Division to examine Duterte's November 23, 2024 controversial online media briefing.

During the hearing, prosecutors played a portion of the said online press conference and it was formally marked and admitted as part of the prosecution's evidence.

The defense sought to play the entire nearly two-hour press conference during the prosecution's presentation, arguing that the full context should be considered to which the prosecution objected.

Escudero ruled that while the prosecution may present only the portions it considers relevant to support its allegations, the defense would be allowed to play the entire recording when it presents its own evidence.

"We will not interfere with how each party presents its case," he said.

He noted that presenting excerpts of lengthy recordings is intended to save time and allow each side to focus on evidence supporting its respective theory of the case.

Meanwhile, the House prosecution panel asked the impeachment court to issue subpoenas to Office of the Vice President (OVP) Chief of Staff Zuleika Lopez and National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag to compel their attendance as witnesses.

The prosecution said Lopez and Matibag are scheduled to testify during the hearings set for July 13 to 15, 2026, at 2 p.m.

The panel asked the Senate impeachment court to issue the subpoenas to ensure the two officials would be available to testify as it continues presenting evidence against Duterte. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)