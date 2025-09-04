Protesters throw mud, vandalize Discaya property

DISASTER survivors and environmental groups held a protest on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at the office of St. Gerrard Construction, one of nine construction firms owned and controlled by the Discaya family, which has been linked to the probe on anomalous flood control projects in the country.

Protesters staged demonstrations in front of the property as they demanded accountability for corruption-ridden flood control projects that have wasted billions in public funds while leaving millions of Filipinos submerged in floodwaters.

As a symbolic action, they pelted the company’s logo with mud and vandalized its gate to express the rage of flood survivors who continue to suffer displacement, loss of livelihood, and destruction of homes due to government negligence and the profiteering of corrupt contractors and politicians.

“Every peso pocketed by the Discayas and corrupt politicians translates to another family submerged in floodwaters, another farmer's livelihood destroyed, another community displaced,” the group said.

“The government itself has become a disaster-turning public funds meant for protection and resilience into cash cows for plunder,” it added.

In an interview, Cornelio Samaniego III, legal counsel of the embattled couple, said they will file a criminal case against the organizer of the protest action.

Pasig Chief of Police Colonel Hendrix Mangaldan said the protesters’ actions constitute a clear case of malicious mischief, although he noted that they respect their right to freedom of expression.

“Naunawaan natin sila. With or without permit, we always exercise or implement ang maximum tolerance policy natin dito, but sa mga ganitong sitwasyon, dapat hindi natin payagan na may mga ganyan na mangyari…Malinaw po na malicious mischief yan,” Mangaldan said.

“It is up to the management kung ano magiging legal actions nila,” he added.

Sarah Discaya earlier admitted to owning nine construction firms, two of which were among the top 15 contractors that secured the most flood control projects from the government between 2022 and 2025.

Over the past three years, Discaya firms bagged around P31 billion worth of government infrastructure contracts, including flood control projects.

Among the projects was one inspected by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in Barangay Bulusan, Calumpit, Bulacan, on August 15.

Marcos himself flagged the “failed project” worth P96.4 million, which was awarded to St. Timothy Construction Corporation.

The Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) ordered Wednesday, September 3, the revocation of the licenses of construction firms owned by Sarah and Pacifico Discaya, including:

Alpha and Omega Construction

St. Timothy Construction

St. Gerrard Construction

Elite General Contractor and Development Corp

St. Matthew General Contractor & Development

Great Pacific Builders and General Contractor

YPR General Contractor and Construction Supply

Amethyst Horizon Builders and General Contractor & Dev’t Corp.

Way Maker OPC

The Bureau of Customs earlier seized 14 luxury cars worth millions owned by the Discayas over possible irregularities in importation and tax dues.

Of the 14 seized vehicles, some of which were imported, eight had no entry records in the country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)