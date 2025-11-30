Protests held anew vs corruption

THOUSANDS of protesters trooped to various areas in Metro Manila on Sunday, November 30, 2025, with a call for accountability amid corruption allegations related to anomalous flood control projects.

Rallyists led by Akbayan Party-list Representatives Chel Diokno and Perci Cendaña marched from Edsa Shrine to Edsa People Power Monument in Quezon City in a protest action dubbed “Trillion Peso March.”

The activity was participated in by dozens of church and labor groups.

Among those who joined were Senator Kiko Pangilinan, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Baguio City Mayor

Benjamin Magalong, and former senator Franklin Drilon.

Diokno said aside from accountability, corrupt government officials should return the money they stole from people.

In Luneta Park in Manila, various progressive groups led by Bayan also staged protest action against corruption.

A commotion sparked at the onset of the protest action after the police prevented the rallyists from proceeding to the Rizal Park due to lack of permit.

Bayan maintained, however, that their program is well-coordinated with the local government of Manila and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

“This is clearly intended to sabotage the protest, discourage people from joining the rally, and suppress the demand to make Marcos Jr. accountable for the large-scale corruption in the government,” Bayan said in a statement.

The Manila Police District later on allowed the groups to hold its program.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said there were around 5,000 rallyists at the People Power Monument and 3,000 in Luneta Park.

Over 17,000 police personnel were deployed in Metro Manila to ensure the security of the participants and the peace and order of the activities.

In a statement, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said a reinforced security plan for these mass demonstrations was implemented to prevent violence similar to what happened on September 21 when while everything was peaceful and orderly in the activity sites, a group of rioters suddenly appeared and began attacking police personnel at the Ayala Bridge and in Mendiola, both in Manila in a bid to infiltrate the Malacañang.

Nartatez made the statement amid the prepositioning of heavy road blockades, such as razor-sharp barbed wire, concrete barriers and multi-level shipping containers in the roads leading to Malacañan Palace, the official residence of the President of the Republic.

“This is the reason behind the security adjustment, and we ask for your understanding,” he said.

“But let me be clear that the deployment of additional policemen and the setting up of barricades are not intended for the peace-loving and law abiding protesters. They are intended for the desperate few who do not only compromise the true intent and spirit of this assembly, but also disrespect the rule of law and undermine our democratic processes,” he added.

Nartatez reiterated that police units have clear instructions: continue exercising maximum tolerance, maintain open communication with rally organizers, and respond only when absolutely necessary to protect life, property, and public order.

To further prevent potential disturbances, the PNP is closely monitoring social media and intelligence reports to identify any groups or individuals who may attempt to incite violence.

The PNP also monitored protest actions in Pangasinan, Quirino province, Nueva Vizcaya, Angeles City in Pampanga, Laguna, Cebu City and Eastern Samar. Over 2,000 individuals with the same call for accountability and corruption joined these actions. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)