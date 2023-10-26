Province-wide curfew to be implemented in Negros Oriental

CURFEW hours will be implemented in Negros Oriental to ensure the safe and orderly conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 in the province.

Under the Regional Joint Security Control Center (RJSSC) VII Special Task Force Negros Oriental Resolution 001, the provincial wide curfew will be implemented from October 28 to 30 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. “for purposes of preventing vote-buying, threats, intimidation, and violence against the voters, candidates and election workers.”

“No person shall be allowed to stay outside her or his respective home, dormitory, condominium building or other similar building used as dwelling…except those who, by nature of their work, are required to travel outside their dwellings, including but not limited to, BPSs; health workers, those engaged in the business of transporting goods or services normally done during these hours, provided, that proof of employment or other similar supporting documents are presented to the authorized law enforcement,” read the resolution.

Violators will be detained during the duration of the curfew hours and will be released at 5 a.m.

Negros Oriental was placed under the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) control due to violent incidents there, especially following the murder of Governor Roel Degamo that was allegedly masterminded by expelled Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo Teves Jr.

As of October 25, the Comelec has recorded a total of 22 validated election-related incidents nationwide that resulted in the killing of eight individuals and injury to seven others.

Out of the 26 total victims in the said incidents, 12 were reelectionists, five were relatives of the candidates, one supporter and five civilians.

The Comelec said 61 suspects were identified in which 45 were on the loose while 12 were arrested.

The Bangsamoro region has the highest number of election-related incidents with five, followed by the Cordillera region with four and the Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao with three each.

Two incidents were recorded in Central Visayas -- the killings of barangay candidates from Buenavista, Bohol and Balamban, Cebu. (SunStar Philippines)