Manila

PRSP kicks off media literacy program

MANILA. (From left) PRSP Trustees Louie Paragas Sebastian; APR, Ana Pista (left); AFI President Tony Lambino; PRSP President Andy B. Saracho; APR, CSR Program Chair Cel Atega Rosales Amores; and Franz de la Fuente during the launch of the program.
MANILA. (From left) PRSP Trustees Louie Paragas Sebastian; APR, Ana Pista (left); AFI President Tony Lambino; PRSP President Andy B. Saracho; APR, CSR Program Chair Cel Atega Rosales Amores; and Franz de la Fuente during the launch of the program.Contributed photo

THE Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) is set to conduct a media literacy program this year designed to help high school students develop critical thinking and help them distinguish between a real news story and one that is "fake" -- meant only to disinform the public.

The media literacy program is in partnership with the Ayala Foundation Inc. and is being undertaken in response to the DepEd's call to develop critical thinking among high school students as well as spur their understanding and appreciation on news and information.

The literacy program was officially kicked off last February 24, during a turnover ceremony where PRSP received 500 survival bags from Ayala Foundation Inc.

These bags will be distributed to 10 selected high schools as beneficiaries. (PR)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph