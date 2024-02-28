PRSP kicks off media literacy program

THE Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) is set to conduct a media literacy program this year designed to help high school students develop critical thinking and help them distinguish between a real news story and one that is "fake" -- meant only to disinform the public.

The media literacy program is in partnership with the Ayala Foundation Inc. and is being undertaken in response to the DepEd's call to develop critical thinking among high school students as well as spur their understanding and appreciation on news and information.

The literacy program was officially kicked off last February 24, during a turnover ceremony where PRSP received 500 survival bags from Ayala Foundation Inc.

These bags will be distributed to 10 selected high schools as beneficiaries. (PR)