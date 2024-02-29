Pru Life UK expands presence in key PH metros with new general agency offices

LEADING life insurer, Pru Life UK, continues to make life and health protection products even more accessible to Filipinos by opening several agency offices across the country.

It recently opened agency offices in Metro Manila, including Makati, Bonifacio Global City, Pasig, and Mandaluyong, while other agency offices also opened in provincial metropolitan areas such as Mindoro, Nueva Vizcaya, and Cagayan de Oro.

New agency offices in Metro Manila:

* Ignite Global Summit Insurance Agency Inc. opened its doors at Unit 303, 3/F Gateway Centre, Paseo De Magallanes, Magallanes, Makati City, and is headed by General Agency President Krisanto Calagos.

* Olympus Summit Life Insurance Agency is located at 7/F Dohle Haus Manila, 30-38 Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Barangay San Isidro, Makati City, and is headed by General Agency President Juan Carlos Dela Pena.

* Top Global Summit Life Insurance Agency Inc. opened its office at Unit 9C, 9th Floor, Icon Plaza, 26th St. Cor 7th Ave., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, and is headed by General Agency President Sarah Valdez.

* Metro Summit Life Insurance Agency Inc. opened its doors at Unit 903 Raffles Corporate Center, Emerald Avenue, Ortigas Center, San Antonio, Pasig City, and is headed by General Agency President Armand Britz Romero.

* Banyuhay Bagani Life Insurance Agency Inc. is located at Unit 1605, 16th Floor, The Centerpoint Bldg. Julia Vargas Ave. Cor. Garnet Road, Ortigas Center Antonio, Pasig City, and is headed by General Agency President Mikko Rodriguez.

New agency offices in Cagayan de Oro:

* CG Golden Everest Group Life Insurance Agency Inc. is located at Unit 201 & 202, 2nd Floor Rac Commercial Corp Building, Cugman, Cagayan De Oro, and is headed by General Agency President Jill Aguilar.

New agency offices in Mindoro:

* Blue Zircon Life Insurance Agency Inc. is located at 2nd Floor, CSM Building, Mabini St. Pag Asa San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, Region IV-B (Mimaropa), and is headed by General Agency President Agape Ranjo.

New agency office in Nueva Vizcaya:

* CGT Life Insurance Agency Inc. opened its office at Units A & B, 2nd Floor Andaya Building, National Highway, San Geronimo (Poblacion) Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya, and is headed by General Agency President Caroline Tabas.

The opening of various general agency offices is in line with the company's mission to be the most trusted partner and protector for generations and generations by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions.

With over 42,000 digitally-empowered agents and counting, Pru Life UK is proud to serve 1.7 million Filipino families.

In line with its continued efforts to offer innovative products, Pru Life UK recently launched PRULove for Life, a whole-life participating plan for as low as P87 per day* with lifetime coverage up to age 100 and flexible payment terms of 5, 10, 15, or 20 years to pay.

To know more about PRULove for Life, talk to your Pru Life UK agent today or visit Pru Life UK's website.

Pru Life UK is the number one life insurer in the Philippines in terms of new business annual premium equivalent (NBAPE) and total premium income from variable life insurance Products, according to the Insurance Commission's Q3 2023 ranking. (PR)