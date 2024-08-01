Pru Life UK named Best Life Insurer in PH anew

FOR the second consecutive year, Pru Life UK has been named Best Life Insurer in the Philippines by the Insurance Asia News’ Country Awards for Excellence.

Recognizing excellence in the insurance industry, the award honors market leaders for their innovation, pioneering efforts, and service to the insurance community.

“As we continually understand and address the unique needs of our clients with meaningful engagements and innovative financial solutions, this recognition inspires us to push the boundaries further and stay true to our mission,” said Allan Tumbaga, chief customer and marketing officer of Pru Life UK.

Pru Life UK strengthens its commitment to offering innovative products and extending insurance protection to underserved populations, including women, newborns, the elderly, and low-income families1.

As the country’s leading life insurer, the company offers a suite of insurance products addressing Filipino families’ various needs including savings for education, retirement, and future financial requirements.

Additionally, the company provides short-term protection products designed to secure one’s finances in case of unforeseen events, helping cushion costs incurred by infectious diseases, critical illnesses, and injury or death due to accidents.

In 2023, Pru Life UK approved over 8,000 claims and disbursed P2.04 billion in claims payment. These figures underscore Pru Life UK's commitment to its customers' well-being and financial stability.

The company currently has the largest network of more than 38,000 digitally empowered agency force nationwide, providing personalized service and expert advice on demand.

This year, Pru Life UK launched the “Our Reason is You” campaign, sharing real-life client stories that inspire the company to deliver the best protection for Filipino families.

As the industry leader, Pru Life UK remains dedicated to providing enduring support and security for generations to come. (PR)