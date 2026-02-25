PSA launches E-Certificate Services

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) launched on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the E-Certificate Service, where Filipinos can request digital copies of vital civil registry documents such as birth, marriage, and death certificates, as well as the Certificate of No Marriage (Cenomar).

In a press conference, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Claire Dennis Mapa said the service is part of the PSA’s commitment to raising the standard of public service by making it more accessible, secure, and responsive to the needs of the people, as well as advancing a paperless and digital-first government.

“This is yet another milestone in our mission to elevate civil registration and vital statistics to greater heights through digitalization and innovation,” Mapa said.

“It is a clear step towards a smarter, more responsive government, one that places citizens at the center of every digital advancement,” he added.

Mapa said the digital copies of certificates are acceptable to schools, employers, and financial institutions.

He assured the fast, secure, and efficient delivery of each document to the requesting party.

The E-Certificate Service can be accessed through PSAHelpline.ph.

The requested documents will be sent to clients’ e-mail addresses within the day or, at the latest, a day after, unlike the traditional physical copy, which is received by the requesting party at least three working days later.

The fee for e-certificates is also lower by around P50 to P90 compared to requesting a physical copy.

Mapa said the e-certificates also come with a QR code that can be used for easier verification, particularly to ensure that they were indeed issued by the PSA and were not tampered with or forged.

He said they are in continuous collaboration with other government agencies and institutions for the dissemination of information on the acceptance of e-certificates. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)