PSA: Share national ID to authorized persons only

"The PSA reminds the public not to share their national ID unnecessarily and present it only to authorized personnel. Your vigilance is crucial in preventing identity theft and fraud. Stay informed and protect your personal information," the PSA said.

"Further, being registered or receiving the national ID does not make an individual eligible to receive any cash benefits from the government, and other social protection programs. Such benefits are granted based on the rules and regulations of the concerned agency," it added.

For any information, the PSA encouraged the public to report to PhilSys hotline 1388, send an email to info@philsys.gov.ph or contact the PSA PhilSys Facebook account at facebook.com/PSAPhilSysOfficial. (PNA)