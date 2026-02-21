PSAC, ASEAN-BAC, Go Digital PH tie up to accelerate digital growth

MANILA – The Private Sector Advisory Council – Digital Infrastructure (PSAC-DI), ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC), and GoDigital Philippines have formalized a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating digital transformation and strengthening regional cooperation, as the Philippines gears up for the 2026 ASEAN Summit.

A memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed on Wednesday to establish a cooperative framework for policy dialogue, stakeholder consultations, and joint programs focused on digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence adoption, and inclusion across Southeast Asia.

The MOA signing was led by PSAC-DI sector lead Myla Villanueva, ASEAN-BAC Philippines chairperson Jose Ma. Concepcion III and GoDigital Philippines chairperson Mark Gorriceta.

The partnership, which runs through December, aims to align private sector initiatives with ASEAN-BAC priorities and the Philippine government’s agenda, including programs supporting MSMEs, emerging technologies, and regional digital-economy integration.

Villanueva said the partnership with ASEAN-BAC and GoDigital Philippines underscores the private sector’s readiness to support the Philippines’ role as ASEAN host, as well as to help shape a more inclusive, innovative, and secure digital future for the region.

“Through collaboration with ASEAN-BAC and GoDigital Philippines, we aim to ensure that digital transformation translates into real opportunities for Filipino businesses and communities,” she said.

Under the partnership, PSAC will work with ASEAN-BAC and GoDigital Philippines to facilitate policy dialogue and stakeholder engagements, including participation in ASEAN-level consultations and working groups.

The cooperation will support MSME development through consultations, knowledge-sharing, and capacity-building initiatives, as well as joint contributions to regional programs and priority work streams on digital transformation and innovation.

The collaboration will also support the preparation of policy inputs, identification of speakers, and mobilization of industry sponsorships for events related to the 2026 ASEAN Summit.

The partnership seeks to help position the Philippines as a leader in advancing a secure, innovative, and inclusive digital economy in Southeast Asia by aligning industry expertise with national priorities, PSAC said.

The initiative reflects PSAC’s continuing role in strengthening public-private collaboration to accelerate the country’s digital transformation. (PNA)