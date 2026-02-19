PTFoMS, NBI sign MOA to boost protection of press members

MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has officially formalized its membership in the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) they signed at the NBI Headquarters on Wednesday.

The partnership seeks to reinforce the government’s fight against violence and threats directed at the members of the media.

PTFoMS Executive Director Jose Torres and NBI Director Angelito Magno signed the agreement, highlighting the year’s 1st Inter-Agency Meeting attended by various stakeholders who discussed strategies that aim to protect media practitioners.

The MOA establishes a framework designed to enhance the protection of media practitioners through several key initiatives and prioritizes information exchange to facilitate the sharing of critical data relevant to media-related cases.

It also seeks to simultaneously strengthen joint investigation efforts to ensure that violations against journalists are handled with speed, impartiality, and comprehensive oversight.

Magno designated the bureau’s Investigation Service, Homicide Division, and Public Relations and Information Division to lead the charge.

A dedicated focal person has also been appointed to oversee case monitoring and liaison efforts with other PTFoMS member agencies.

“With the bureau’s inclusion in the PTFoMS, the NBI remains proactive, firm, and committed in its mandate to protect press freedom and uphold justice for members of the media," Magno said.

Under Republic Act 10867, or the NBI Reorganization and Modernization Act, Magno said the NBI maintains specific jurisdiction over the investigation of media-related killings, ensuring that such crimes are met with the full force of the law.

The inclusion of the NBI – the country's premier investigative body – is seen as a critical step in addressing the culture of impunity, he said.

“By integrating the bureau’s forensic and investigative capabilities with the PTFoMS’ oversight, the government aims to fast-track the resolution of high-profile cases involving media workers,” he added. (PNA)