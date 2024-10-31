Public advised to be vigilant vs criminals amid Undas exodus

DEPARTMENT of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla has urged the public to practice vigilance against criminals and scammers who may take advantage of the nationwide observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

In a statement, Remulla also appealed for the public’s cooperation in observing proper protocols in cemeteries against consumption of alcoholic beverages, gambling, and instigating all forms of disturbances.

“As we commemorate and pray for the souls of our departed loved ones, the DILG urges the public to practice vigilance against criminals and scammers who take advantage of big crowds in cemeteries,” Remulla said.

“Sa mahalagang panahon na ito ng paggunita sa ating mga namayapang mahal sa buhay, maging maingat at mapagbantay,” he added.

(During this important time of remembering our departed loved ones, be careful and vigilant.)

Remulla has ordered all local government units (LGUs) to convene their respective Local Peace and Order Council and adequately prepare and ensure the safety and security of the people who will flock to cemeteries, memorial parks, and churches during Undas.

He said they are expected to mobilize and deploy traffic enforcers, barangay tanods, Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams (BPATs), medical personnel, and other force multipliers within the vicinity of the said places.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) are also expected to provide necessary assistance to their respective LGUs and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in addressing other public safety concerns and responding to emergencies.

The PNP will deploy around 21,000 police personnel to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance of Undas 2024 on November 1 and 2.

PNP Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil has directed all police units nationwide to intensify security measures and provide essential assistance to motorists and the public amid the Undas exodus.

He said the PNP will draw from its past successes in All Souls’ and Saints’ Days security operations by implementing proven strategies, including strict patrols, security checkpoints, and close collaboration with local barangays and volunteer groups.

He expressed confidence that these initiatives have effectively minimized thefts and other crimes in past years, particularly in crowded areas.

Marbil said police efforts would also focus on deterring crimes such as “akyat-bahay,” as many homes are often left unattended during this time.

“We are deploying more personnel to communities, cemeteries, transport terminals, and other areas where people traditionally gather to commemorate their loved ones,” said Marbil.

“Our goal is twofold: to secure the community from opportunistic crimes like akyat-bahay and to assist motorists and the general public who may need help during this period. Police visibility and vigilance will be at an all-time high to guarantee everyone’s safe and peaceful observance of Undas,” the top cop added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)